Qatar Airways sets record for world's longest flight
The world's busiest airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International -- with seven concourses and more than 200 gates -- a gate for the Super Jumbo Airbus A380 could not be provided. That forced Qatar Airways passengers to deplane Wednesday via mobile stairs and shuttle buses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Carl
|511,088
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|9 min
|At least
|399
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|19 min
|Cadaverously old ...
|6
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|21 min
|Zayan
|2
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|51 min
|dP cassie
|164
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|57 min
|Marine Wife
|43
|More
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC