Polls close in two crunch by-elections in Labour heartlands
Polls have closed in two crunch by-elections in Labour heartlands where the party has faced fierce challenges from the Conservatives and Ukip. Voter turnout in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central was expected to be hit as the strong winds and heavy rain of Storm Doris lashed the country.
