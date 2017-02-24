Polls close in two crunch by-election...

Polls close in two crunch by-elections in Labour heartlands

17 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Polls have closed in two crunch by-elections in Labour heartlands where the party has faced fierce challenges from the Conservatives and Ukip. Voter turnout in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central was expected to be hit as the strong winds and heavy rain of Storm Doris lashed the country.

Chicago, IL

