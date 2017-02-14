Platform of French far-right candidat...

Platform of French far-right candidate "made in France"

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate, unveiled her platform Saturday at the start of a weekend conference, envisioning a thriving nation "made in France." That means a state with its own borders to guard, its own currency to spend, its own defense and its identity unchanged by immigrants, refugees and globalization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kevin O'Leary to make debut at Conservative deb... 3 min watch 4 WereWolves 1
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... 4 min watch 4 WereWolves 1
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... 6 min Dawn of Reality 9
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 7 min yehoshooah adam 124
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 16 min DaniEl 510,605
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 17 min Strahd 1,678
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 59 min WHAT 35,886
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,177 • Total comments across all topics: 278,558,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC