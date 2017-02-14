Platform of French far-right candidate "made in France"
Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate, unveiled her platform Saturday at the start of a weekend conference, envisioning a thriving nation "made in France." That means a state with its own borders to guard, its own currency to spend, its own defense and its identity unchanged by immigrants, refugees and globalization.
