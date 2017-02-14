Peru search home of ex-President Toledo in corruption case
Peruvian police searched the house of ex-President Alejandro Toledo for five hours on Saturday in a case involving alleged bribes from a Brazilian construction firm under investigation in a major corruption probe. It's the latest development in a case that first started in Brazil but has since caught up dozens of politicians from around Latin America in a far-reaching probe.
