Peru search home of ex-President Toledo in corruption case

Peruvian police searched the house of ex-President Alejandro Toledo for five hours on Saturday in a case involving alleged bribes from a Brazilian construction firm under investigation in a major corruption probe. It's the latest development in a case that first started in Brazil but has since caught up dozens of politicians from around Latin America in a far-reaching probe.

