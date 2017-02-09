Peru judge orders arrest of ex-presid...

Peru judge orders arrest of ex-president in corruption case

A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on suspicion of taking bribes from a Brazilian construction company at the heart of a region-wide corruption scandal.

Chicago, IL

