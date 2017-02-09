Peers have patriotic duty to pass Brexit Bill - David Davis
The Brexit Secretary has urged the House of Lords to do its "patriotic duty" and pass legislation overwhelmingly backed by MPs to allow Theresa May to formally begin Brexit without changing it. David Davis stressed that the Government saw off a series of attempts to amend the European Union Bill before it passed through the House of Commons in a "historic" vote by MPs on Wednesday.
