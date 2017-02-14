Paul Nuttall clarified claims attribu...

Paul Nuttall clarified claims attributed to him about the Hillsborough disaster

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Warrington Guardian

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has told a party press officer who took the blame for an inaccurate claim that he lost "close personal friends" in the Hillsborough disaster that she can keep her job. Lynda Roughley offered to resign on Tuesday evening after her boss was forced to admit during a live radio interview that the claim - carried by his official website for six years - was wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 7 min Rudolpho Laspari 512,407
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 27 min Panks 35,910
News US official: Russia deployed missile in violati... 1 hr SirPrize 9
News US official says Russia deployed missile in tre... 1 hr SirPrize 4
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Strahd 1,868
News Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07) 3 hr ali 232
News Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian cou... 3 hr svrbisatanci 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,620 • Total comments across all topics: 278,892,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC