Paintball terror training man set to be sentenced

Read more: Bucksfreepress.co.uk

An apprentice bricklayer who attempted to join Islamic State in Syria after "training" for battle at a paintballing centre is set to be sentenced by a Crown Court judge. Humza Ali, from Birmingham, was refused entry to Turkey in January 2015 after flying to Istanbul via Dublin, having travelled by coach and ferry to Ireland.

Chicago, IL

