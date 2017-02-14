Over 400 arrests made in anti-terror crackdown in Turkey
Anti-terrorism police in Turkey have detained more than 420 people over alleged links to the Islamic State group, the country's state-run agency said. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/war-on-terror/over-400-arrests-made-in-antiterror-crackdown-in-turkey-35424757.html Anti-terrorism police in Turkey have detained more than 420 people over alleged links to the Islamic State group, the country's state-run agency said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|4 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|43
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|5 min
|WHAT
|35,890
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Faith
|510,820
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|8 min
|Autistic mormon
|361
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|12 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|1,705
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|17 min
|El Cacique
|39
|Refugees Go Clubbing In Russia, Harass Girls, W... (Feb '16)
|22 min
|Tm Cln
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC