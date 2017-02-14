North Korean leader's half-brother killed by poison in Malaysia, reports say
The older half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been killed in Malaysia by two female agents with "poison needles," South Korean media outlets reported Tuesday. The reports - which could not be immediately be verified - said Kim's half-brother Kim Jong Nam was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport Monday night by two women who fled the scene, according to accounts by South Korea's TV Chosun, a cable channel.
