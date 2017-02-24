North Korea blasts Malaysia for death...

North Korea blasts Malaysia for death of its national

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - North Korea says a Malaysian investigation into the death of one of its nationals is full of "holes and contradictions" amid speculation that its agents masterminded the assassination of leader Kim Jong Un's half brother. Malaysia police have not directly pinpointed North Korea as being behind the death of Kim Jong Nam, but they are searching for several North Korean suspects over his killing at a Malaysian airport this month.

Chicago, IL

