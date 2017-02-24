North Korea blasts Malaysia for death of its national
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - North Korea says a Malaysian investigation into the death of one of its nationals is full of "holes and contradictions" amid speculation that its agents masterminded the assassination of leader Kim Jong Un's half brother. Malaysia police have not directly pinpointed North Korea as being behind the death of Kim Jong Nam, but they are searching for several North Korean suspects over his killing at a Malaysian airport this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 min
|Rshermr
|36,373
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|Faith Michigan
|512,811
|US, Mexico at odds over deportation as top offi...
|46 min
|Battle Tested
|19
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Brad
|1,517
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|4 hr
|okimar
|6
|Middle Israel:Under new management
|6 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC