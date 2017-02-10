Nighttime Philippines quake kills at ...

Nighttime Philippines quake kills at least 6, damages runway

11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A powerful nighttime earthquake in the southern Philippines killed at least six people and injured more than 120 others, as officials on Saturday combed through cracked buildings looking for more casualties. The late Friday quake with a magnitude of 6.5 roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, sending hundreds to flee their homes.

