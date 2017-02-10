News 7 mins ago 10:26 a.m.4 dead in F...

News 7 mins ago 10:26 a.m.4 dead in French Alps avalanche; 5 others being rescued

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

French rescue workers say four people have been killed in an avalanche in the French Alps and five survivors are being pulled out of the snow. The Republican Company for Alps Security in the town of Albertville said the group of nine had been skiing off piste near the Tignes ski resort when the avalanche hit Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 11 min Moanz9112 6,442
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 28 min Strahd 1,837
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 30 min CantHideTheTruth 512,255
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... 31 min James 1
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 1 hr Ainu 14
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 2 hr West is the Best 156
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr romant 5,449
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC