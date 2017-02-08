News 14 Mins Ago Us officials stop ve...

News 14 Mins Ago Us officials stop vetting Nauru refugees for resettlement

U.S. officials stopped screening refugees held on Nauru for potential resettlement in the United States this week but will return to the Pacific atoll to continue working toward a deal that President Donald Trump has condemned as "dumb," an Australian minister said Thursday. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton would not say when U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials would return to Nauru to conduct what Trump describes as "extreme vetting."

