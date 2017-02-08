News 14 Mins Ago Us officials stop vetting Nauru refugees for resettlement
U.S. officials stopped screening refugees held on Nauru for potential resettlement in the United States this week but will return to the Pacific atoll to continue working toward a deal that President Donald Trump has condemned as "dumb," an Australian minister said Thursday. Immigration Minister Peter Dutton would not say when U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials would return to Nauru to conduct what Trump describes as "extreme vetting."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|DaniEl
|511,465
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|Strahd
|1,781
|Montreal conference highlights growing populari...
|8 min
|great eh lol
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|31 min
|Battle Tested
|452
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|59 min
|kuda
|43
|Islamic State fighters reportedly calling Trump...
|1 hr
|Imam
|2
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|japostle99
|1,336
