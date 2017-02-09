New Zealanders race to save whales af...

New Zealanders race to save whales after 400 stranded

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

New Zealand volunteers formed a human chain in the water at a remote beach on Friday as they raced to save dozens of whales after more than 400 of the creatures beached themselves in one of the worst whale strandings in the nation's history. Whales are stranded at Farewell Spit near Nelson, New Zealand Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strategic suicide of aligning With Russia i... 13 min RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 18 min Moses Kestenbaum ODA 511,635
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 55 min Flowerz7788 56
News Canadians more dependent on cars 2 hours ago (Jan '08) 1 hr Cadaverously old ... 5
News 'No time to waste', EU's Hahn tells Macedonia's... 1 hr mr large 2
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,359
News Jews to form rings of support around mosques in... 1 hr VeganTiger 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,731,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC