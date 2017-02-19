New evidence in Royal Marine murder c...

New evidence in Royal Marine murder case means conviction 'inevitably not safe'

Judges have been urged to overturn a former Royal Marine's "unsafe" murder conviction on the basis of "uncontradicted" evidence from three distinguished psychiatrists. A QC representing Sergeant Alexander Blackman, from Taunton in Somerset, said their "unanimous" evidence was the soldier was suffering from a mental illness, described an an adjustment disorder, when he fatally shot an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan.

