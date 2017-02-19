MP warns over armed vigilantes targeting seagulls
Concerns have risen that seagulls will launch a fresh wave of attacks on Britons as the breeding season hits this spring Menacing seagulls are causing such havoc in Britain that vigilantes are arming themselves with guns and launching their own culls, an MP has said. Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said locals have been "wandering the streets" of the picturesque seaside town near the Scottish border to kill the birds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|19 min
|number four
|511,216
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|26 min
|Drain
|417
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|49 min
|DR X
|19
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Hungarian 101
|1,763
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|2 hr
|West is the Best
|113
|NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c...
|3 hr
|Pessimist
|2
|Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ...
|3 hr
|Sun City Suck Tro...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC