Movie stars out in force for Bafta ceremony in London
British and Hollywood film royalty are braving the London cold as they make their way up the red carpet for this year's Bafta ceremony. Among the first stars to arrive at the Royal Albert Hall was Anya Taylor-Joy, one of the nominees for the EE Bafta Rising Star award, the only accolade voted for by the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|2 hr
|all bedwetters ma...
|22
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|sava
|1,829
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Aliroger1
|512,174
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|3 hr
|davy
|4
|Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Frenchie
|3
|Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ...
|4 hr
|Rusian Asssssss
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|4 hr
|Battle Tested
|491
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC