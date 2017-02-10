Movie stars out in force for Bafta ce...

Movie stars out in force for Bafta ceremony in London

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

British and Hollywood film royalty are braving the London cold as they make their way up the red carpet for this year's Bafta ceremony. Among the first stars to arrive at the Royal Albert Hall was Anya Taylor-Joy, one of the nominees for the EE Bafta Rising Star award, the only accolade voted for by the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 2 hr all bedwetters ma... 22
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr sava 1,829
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 hr Aliroger1 512,174
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration 3 hr davy 4
News Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16) 4 hr Frenchie 3
News Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ... 4 hr Rusian Asssssss 6
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 4 hr Battle Tested 491
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,244 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC