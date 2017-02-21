Minnesota Somali group: Rejecting fed...

Minnesota Somali group: Rejecting federal grant was right

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Farah is executive director of Ka Joog, a group that works to engage Somali youth in Minnesota. The group rejected $500,000 in federal funding earlie... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 47 min Aliroger1 512,869
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr chazmo 36,535
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... 1 hr SirPrize 2
News Dr. Gigi Osler elected the 2017 CMA president-e... 1 hr Donelda Trump - T... 3
News Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14) 1 hr Eduardo 23
News What's on this week (Jul '14) 2 hr dert 93
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,396
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,147,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC