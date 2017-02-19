Michael Gove championed university technical colleges when he was education secretary
A A 9 million technical college has announced it is closing after less than three years because it failed to recruit enough pupils. Greater Manchester University Technical College is the seventh university technical college to announce it will close its doors, according to the Schools Week website.
