Measures tabled to freeze 'ill-gotten gains' of dictators
New powers to stop "blood-stained dictators" and despots from laundering their money through the UK by freezing their assets have been tabled by the Government. Security Minister Ben Wallace said the move would send a "major signal" around the world that the UK could not be used as a base to hide "ill-gotten gains".
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|13 min
|visitor
|5
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|32 min
|Science Needs Logic
|36,259
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|52 min
|DaniEl
|512,678
|How Canada Curbed Foreign Workers and Hobbled I...
|1 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|1 hr
|wheres the beef
|1
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|1 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|1 hr
|need 2 flush some
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC