Measures tabled to freeze 'ill-gotten gains' of dictators

New powers to stop "blood-stained dictators" and despots from laundering their money through the UK by freezing their assets have been tabled by the Government. Security Minister Ben Wallace said the move would send a "major signal" around the world that the UK could not be used as a base to hide "ill-gotten gains".

