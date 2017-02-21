March marks two years since oppositio...

March marks two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov shot dead in Moscow

Thousands of Russians are marching in the streets of Moscow to mark two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/march-marks-two-years-since-opposition-leader-boris-nemtsov-shot-dead-in-moscow-35483372.html People march in memory of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed two years ago in Moscow, Russia Thousands of Russians are marching in the streets of Moscow to mark two years since opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was gunned down outside the Kremlin.

