Malaysia to charge two women with murder of Kim Jong Nam

Two women accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea's leader with a nerve agent in a Kuala Lumpur airport terminal will be charged with murder on Wednesday, Malaysia's chief prosecutor has said. Mohamed Apandi Ali said the charges against Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong would bring a mandatory death sentence if they are convicted.

Chicago, IL

