Magical musical sees off bleak dramas at glittering Baftas

The film picked up five of the 11 prizes for which it was nominated - including best film, top director for Damien Chazelle and leading actress for Emma Stone - at the annual ceremony hosted for the 12th year in a row by Stephen Fry at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were special guests among the stars of the big screen braving a chilly London evening to celebrate the great and good of the film industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.