Magical musical sees off bleak dramas at glittering Baftas
The film picked up five of the 11 prizes for which it was nominated - including best film, top director for Damien Chazelle and leading actress for Emma Stone - at the annual ceremony hosted for the 12th year in a row by Stephen Fry at the Royal Albert Hall. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were special guests among the stars of the big screen braving a chilly London evening to celebrate the great and good of the film industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|27 min
|RushFan666
|497
|Inside Jakarta's strange forbidden brothels
|56 min
|wichita-rick
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|512,177
|Austrian official defends closing borders to de...
|1 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|2 hr
|Russian Ainu
|31
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|13
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|2 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC