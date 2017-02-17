Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, stabbed himself in the throat at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court
A sex attacker who slit his own throat while in the dock awaiting sentence has admitted taking a kitchen knife into a magistrates' court. Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, 33, stabbed himself in the throat at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, on January 11. On Monday he appeared at Swansea Crown Court via video link where the judge said there was no indication that he had intended to hurt anyone else with the weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|8 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,147
|Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlanti...
|36 min
|Hostis Publicus
|21
|Israeli PM declares it is 'a new day' in relati...
|1 hr
|Did Not Vote For Him
|2
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith
|512,628
|News of the Weird
|1 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|2 hr
|The Great White A...
|1
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|2 hr
|spocko
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC