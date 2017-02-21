Labour - further from power than any ...

Labour - further from power than any time in my life', says David Miliband

Labour under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership is further from power than any time in the last 50 years, David Miliband has said. As Mr Corbyn made clear he is determined to continue as Labour leader despite a humiliating defeat in the Copeland by-election, Mr Miliband said he was "deeply concerned" about the party.

Chicago, IL

