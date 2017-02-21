Labour - further from power than any time in my life', says David Miliband
Labour under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership is further from power than any time in the last 50 years, David Miliband has said. As Mr Corbyn made clear he is determined to continue as Labour leader despite a humiliating defeat in the Copeland by-election, Mr Miliband said he was "deeply concerned" about the party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ellison, in run up to DNC chair election, calls...
|8 min
|Faith Michigan
|2
|News Trump's threat to end Cuba detente may rou...
|12 min
|Death on 2 Legs
|9
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|17 min
|SHAKEUP
|36,491
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|24 min
|DC Dave
|15
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|TRD
|71,392
|Tax increase climbs (Feb '07)
|43 min
|James fooled easy
|15
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,013
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC