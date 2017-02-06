Kirsten Farage, the wife of former UKIP leader Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage has admitted his marriage is going through "ups and downs" as he broke his silence over speculation about his private life. His wife Kirsten Farage revealed they have been living "separate lives" for some years after unconfirmed press reports that her husband was sharing a house in London with a female French politician.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Chris
|511,086
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|9 min
|At least
|399
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|18 min
|Cadaverously old ...
|6
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|21 min
|Zayan
|2
|White House vows to fight judge's order on trav...
|50 min
|dP cassie
|164
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|57 min
|Marine Wife
|43
|More
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC