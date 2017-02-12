Kim Jong Nam murder: North Korean delegation in Malaysia to claim body
KUALA LUMPUR: A high-level North Korean delegation arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday to claim the body of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam. Speaking to reporters outside the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Ri said that the purpose of the delegation's visit is to settle "a humanitarian issue".
