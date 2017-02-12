Judge to deliver conclusions at inque...

Judge to deliver conclusions at inquest into deaths of Tunisia attack victims

Families of the Britons killed in the Tunisia terror attacks are expected to gather today in a final search for answers. Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith is due to deliver his inquest conclusions over the slaughter of 30 Britons when extremist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in Sousse on June 26 2015, shooting 38 people dead.

