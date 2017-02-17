Jeremy Corbyn's future will not hang ...

Jeremy Corbyn's future will not hang on results of by-elections, says Abbott

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the Opposition is "hopeful" of retaining its seats for Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central on Thursday Jeremy Corbyn will not have to consider his future as Labour leader if his party loses both upcoming by-elections, a shadow cabinet ally has said. Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the Opposition is "hopeful" of retaining its seats for Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent Central on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 18 min DaniEl 512,615
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... 41 min swampmudd 76
News Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election i... 43 min Mikey 14
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 1 hr chugs are still pos 1
News Poland Hails Pence's Russia Stance and Seeks Mo... 1 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Wife of Russian dissident blames Kremlin for hu... 1 hr just a guy i knew 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr chazmo 36,099
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC