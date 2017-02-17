Jeremy Corbyn was returned as Labour leader for the second time in two years last September
Labour's yawning gap with the Tories in opinion polls is down to last summer's challenge to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and Theresa May's elevation to Prime Minister, a party source has said. After Mr Corbyn told colleagues that Thursday's crucial by-elections in Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland are on a "knife edge", the source said Labour's poor showing in a succession of polls is "clearly as a result of the internal dissension in the party and the leadership contest".
