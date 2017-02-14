Jeremy Corbyn calls on the PM to stan...

Jeremy Corbyn calls on the PM to stand up for rights of Palestinian people

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is to visit 10 Downing Street on Monday for talks with Theresa May Jeremy Corbyn has called on Theresa May to stand up for the rights of the Palestinian people when she meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. The Labour leader said that it was "simply not good enough" for Mrs May to say that Israeli settlement building on occupied Palestinian land undermined trust in the Middle East peace process.

