Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president
Israel said Sunday it would not permit Peru's fugitive former president to enter the country after reports he had boarded a flight from the United States. The Foreign Ministry said Alejandro Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|6 min
|Smh
|20
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|39 min
|Aliroger1
|512,174
|The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration
|41 min
|davy
|4
|Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Frenchie
|3
|Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ...
|1 hr
|Rusian Asssssss
|6
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|Battle Tested
|491
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|1 hr
|West is the Best
|153
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC