Israel says it will bar entry to fugi...

Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Israel said Sunday it would not permit Peru's fugitive former president to enter the country after reports he had boarded a flight from the United States. The Foreign Ministry said Alejandro Toledo, who governed Peru from 2001 to 2006, would only be allowed into Israel "once his affairs in Peru are settled."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 6 min Smh 20
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 39 min Aliroger1 512,174
News The Wall Will Stop More Than Illegal Immigration 41 min davy 4
News Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16) 1 hr Frenchie 3
News Russia's Hit List: The Putin critics who ended ... 1 hr Rusian Asssssss 6
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr Battle Tested 491
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 1 hr West is the Best 153
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,808,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC