Islamic Extremists Denounce Somalia's...

Islamic Extremists Denounce Somalia's New President

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A commander of Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels denounced said the country's recent election of a new president and vowed to continue fighting the government, the first official comment from al-Shabab since the president's election earlier this month. In an audio message released by al-Shabab's radio arm Sunday, Sheikh Hassan Yaqub, a senior commander of the extremist group, called Somalia's new president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ... 1 min swampmudd 75
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min chazmo 36,090
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 24 min Aliroger1 512,586
News Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election i... 53 min Mikey 10
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... 55 min poopoo 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 1,886
News Why immigration is vital for Canada's economic ... 1 hr Stop Statism 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,084 • Total comments across all topics: 278,999,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC