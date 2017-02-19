Islamic Extremists Denounce Somalia's New President

A commander of Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels denounced said the country's recent election of a new president and vowed to continue fighting the government, the first official comment from al-Shabab since the president's election earlier this month. In an audio message released by al-Shabab's radio arm Sunday, Sheikh Hassan Yaqub, a senior commander of the extremist group, called Somalia's new president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.