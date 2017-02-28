IS using more suicide vehicles and armed drones in Mosul
Islamic State fighters were increasingly using Mad Max-style suicide vehicles and commercial drones armed with grenades in their defence of the Iraqi town of Mosul, Australia's defence chief said Wednesday. Australian Defence Force Chief Mark Binskin likened the vehicles used by the Islamic State group against Iraqi government troops to those featured in the George Miller-directed post-apocalyptic movie franchise.
