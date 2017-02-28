IS using more suicide vehicles and ar...

IS using more suicide vehicles and armed drones in Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Islamic State fighters were increasingly using Mad Max-style suicide vehicles and commercial drones armed with grenades in their defence of the Iraqi town of Mosul, Australia's defence chief said Wednesday. Australian Defence Force Chief Mark Binskin likened the vehicles used by the Islamic State group against Iraqi government troops to those featured in the George Miller-directed post-apocalyptic movie franchise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Chief Abiff False 512,953
News Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma 16 min Righty01 3
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 1 hr Gas the mob 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr LIbEralS 36,666
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 184
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,402
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 3 hr Ram 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC