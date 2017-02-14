Iraq soldier's grandfather calls plans to protect MoD from lawsuits 'appalling'

Lance Corporal Kirk Redpath died when a bomb exploded next to his poorly-armoured Snatch Land Rover in Iraq in August 2007 The grandfather of a soldier killed in Iraq has said Government proposals to reduce legal protections for British troops are "disgusting". New plans would prevent service personnel from suing the Ministry of Defence for negligence, leaving decisions about compensation to an MoD-appointed assessor.

