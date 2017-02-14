Iraq soldier's grandfather calls plan...

Iraq soldier's grandfather calls plans to protect MoD from lawsuits 'appalling'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Lance Corporal Kirk Redpath died when a bomb exploded next to his poorly-armoured Snatch Land Rover in Iraq in August 2007 The grandfather of a soldier killed in Iraq has said Government proposals to reduce legal protections for British troops are "disgusting". New plans would prevent service personnel from suing the Ministry of Defence for negligence, leaving decisions about compensation to an MoD-appointed assessor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0... 2 min Dennis Fooguson 5
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 6 min oversight eh 1
News Students to attend two-day Risk Watch Safety Blitz (Jun '14) 8 min oversight 3
News Ontario safety minister urges oversight in sex-... 9 min reconciliation eh 1
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 17 min grrr 4
News Spinal Tap: GN'R Welcome Melbourne Crowd By Cal... 19 min Real Frenchie 4
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 23 min Enter 6,452
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC