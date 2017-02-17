Iraq says proven oil reserves rise to...

Iraq says proven oil reserves rise to 153 billion barrels

Iraq says new exploration has revealed an additional 10 billion barrels of oil, bringing its total proven reserves to 153 billion barrels. Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said in a statement Sunday that the increase comes from seven oil fields in central and southern Iraq, without naming them.

