IOC expects contract for Wabush 3 to ...

IOC expects contract for Wabush 3 to be awarded by the end of March

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sackville Tribune-Post

The Iron Ore Company of Canada expects to announce the successful bidder on the contract for the new Wabush 3 open pit mine by the end of March. The project was put to tender in 2016, to prepare for approval by IOC's board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 min Chief Abiff False 512,953
News Toronto cops face illegal immigrant dilemma 15 min Righty01 3
News COMMENTARY: By ignoring border-hopping, Trudeau... 1 hr Gas the mob 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr LIbEralS 36,666
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 3 hr Texxy the Indepen... 184
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,402
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards 3 hr Ram 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC