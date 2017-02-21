Indonesian police shoot suspected mil...

Indonesian police shoot suspected militant after standoff

Indonesian police said they shot a suspected militant in the West Java capital of Bandung on Monday after his bomb exploded in a vacant lot and he fled into a municipal building and set it alight. He said no one apart from the suspected militant was hurt in the attack, which triggered a massive police response and apparent gunbattle.

