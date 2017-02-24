In video: CCTV captures hit-and-run i...

In video: CCTV captures hit-and-run in Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

West Midlands Police have released CCTV footage of a BMW mounting a pavement and hitting a teenage girl before driving off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 18 min EOKA 512,823
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 24 min Go Blue Forever 597
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... 54 min Bush Lied People ... 1
News In border meeting, Sid Miller suggests distance... 56 min Bush Lied People ... 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,391
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... 1 hr Eduardo 2
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Eduardo 8,012
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC