I have a mandate to lead, says Mugabe at 93

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has celebrated his 93rd birthday surrounded by thousands of supporters in a defiant show of strength after nearly four decades in power. Wearing dark glasses and a multi-coloured jacket bearing an image of himself in younger days, Mr Mugabe hosted a birthday celebration in Matabeleland attended by government supporters and delegates from ruling parties in Botswana, Namibia, Angola and Zambia.

