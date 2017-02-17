Hungarian film 'On Body and Soul' wins Golden Bear in Berlin
Finnish director Aki Kaurism'ki poses for photographers after receiving the Silver Bear for Best Director for 'The Other Side of Hope' at the awards ceremony of the 67th Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, S... . Actress Kim Minhee poses for photographers with the Silver Bear Best Actress Award for 'On The Beach at Night Alone' during the award ceremony at the 2017 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
