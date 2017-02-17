Hot sauce and hope for Conan O'Brien in Mexico
Television host Conan O'Brien is drawing stares in Mexico, where he's taping an episode of his show in a bid to "do something positive" after the tensing of U.S.-Mexico relations. O'Brien arrived late last week and has spent part of his time in Mexico City strolling the streets, greeting people and trying the food.
