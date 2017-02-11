Funeral and memorial service for MND campaigner Gordon Aikman
Motor neurone disease campaigner and patient Gordon Aikman will be remembered at two services in Edinburgh following his death. Family and friends of the 31-year-old will remember him at a funeral service at Warriston Crematorium before going on to a memorial service in The Hub in the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|20 min
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|34 min
|Ize Found
|71,369
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|35,948
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|2 hr
|c oak
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Black Sea Eagle
|512,538
|US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g...
|6 hr
|Shady Lady
|4
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|539
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC