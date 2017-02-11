Funeral and memorial service for MND ...

Funeral and memorial service for MND campaigner Gordon Aikman

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Motor neurone disease campaigner and patient Gordon Aikman will be remembered at two services in Edinburgh following his death. Family and friends of the 31-year-old will remember him at a funeral service at Warriston Crematorium before going on to a memorial service in The Hub in the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 20 min Cassandra_ 1,884
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 34 min Ize Found 71,369
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr Into The Night 35,948
News Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea 2 hr c oak 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Black Sea Eagle 512,538
News US gov't: Arrested Seattle 'dreamer' admitted g... 6 hr Shady Lady 4
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 6 hr Well Well 539
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,961,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC