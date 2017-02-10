From polls to protests: the search fo...

From polls to protests: the search for a Trump-like political movement in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

When chants of "lock her up" - an echo of anti-Clinton vitriol from the U.S. presidential election - erupted last December during a protest at the Alberta legislature, observers quickly flagged it as evidence of the Trump effect in Canada. Witness the struggling town of Smith Falls, Ont., where local residents stood up during a public meeting last month to demand that the town take part in a provincial project that would provide everyone with a guaranteed income.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 33 min Strong Wakamoto 13
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 34 min Strong Wakamoto 7
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 35 min Strong Wakamoto 5
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 47 min Piel 24
News In Canada, refugees find kindness lacking elsew... 1 hr patriot 2
News Illuminating Melbourne For White Night 2016 (Apr '16) 1 hr Dennis Fooguson 4
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 1 hr Russian Ainu 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,814,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC