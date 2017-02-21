French presidential hopeful indicates...

French presidential hopeful indicates UK could keep border controls in Calais

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

The front-runner in the race for the French presidential election has indicated he is ready to allow Britain to keep border controls - and unwanted migrants - on the other side of the Channel after Brexit. Emmanuel Macron suggested last year that if the UK voted for Brexit, Paris could tear up a crucial agreement which permits British border officials to operate on French soil, saying: "The day this relationship unravels, migrants will no longer be in Calais."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 9 min Rshermr 36,279
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr Barmsweb 151
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... 2 hr Solarman 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Aliroger1 512,712
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,377
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... 6 hr Ex Senator Santpo... 6
News President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this... 8 hr Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC