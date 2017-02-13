Four skiers dead and five missing aft...

Four skiers dead and five missing after avalanche in Tignes in French Alps

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

The victims, all reportedly French, were walking in an off-piste area of the resort of Tignes when they were hit by a massive wall of snow. Tignes is popular with British skiers and this week is one of the busiest of the season as it coincides with school holidays in the UK and France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's North Korea red line could come back to... 6 min Go Blue Forever 8
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 47 min MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 47 min Albanian Empire 512,302
News Defense minister says Serbia will get Russian f... 2 hr Dr Milan Sufflay 2
News Why does Michael Flynn still have a job? Maybe ... 2 hr Christsharian Law 10
News 'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women... 3 hr thinking man 37
News Serbians seek justice for Kosovo's forgotten vi... 4 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,514 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC