Five pupils in hospital after school ...

Five pupils in hospital after school bus crashes down embankment

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Five pupils have been taken to hospital after a bus carrying more than 40 schoolchildren overturned and crashed down an embankment. The incident happened at Dowanfield Road near Our Lady's High School in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, at around 8.45am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr DaniEl 511,568
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr Really 457
News Public schools judged 'superior' to private sch... 2 hr St Nick 3
News NATO troops deploy in Lithuania, underscoring c... 3 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 13
News Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term c... 3 hr well now 1
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... 5 hr Captain Yesterday 51
News Trump says walls work: 'Just ask Israel' 5 hr American Independent 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,717,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC