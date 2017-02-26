Facing the music: Sunrise Records to ...

Facing the music: Sunrise Records to move into 70 closing HMV locations

Sunrise Records is placing a major bet on Canadian music sales with plans to move into 70 retail spaces being vacated by HMV Canada. Sunrise's expansion gives the company a quick foothold in the Canadian music scene just as the industry's largest retailer closes shop.

Chicago, IL

