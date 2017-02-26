Facing the music: Sunrise Records to move into 70 closing HMV locations
Sunrise Records is placing a major bet on Canadian music sales with plans to move into 70 retail spaces being vacated by HMV Canada. Sunrise's expansion gives the company a quick foothold in the Canadian music scene just as the industry's largest retailer closes shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|3 min
|inbred Genius
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|8 min
|Rshermr
|36,584
|U.S. told Ukraine to stand down on Crimea (Aug '15)
|23 min
|Advents
|21
|The undeclared war on Europe's doorstep
|41 min
|Advents
|488
|Group of Parisians launch Obama 2017 French pre...
|51 min
|Jerry Lewis
|1
|Ukraine's ousted president testifies in court
|1 hr
|Advents
|2
|Census shows Conservatives still hold sway in C...
|1 hr
|Justin in town 2day
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC