Elor Azaria: Israeli soldier jailed for 18 months for shooting dead wounded Palestinian attacker
An Israeli soldier who was caught on video shooting dead a wounded Palestinian attacker has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. The jail term, which nominally ends one of the most divisive cases in Israel's history, was half that requested by prosecutors for the manslaughter that Sergeant Elor Azaria was found guilty of last month at a military court.
